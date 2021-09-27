Trending Stories
'Dragon Ball Super' Chapter 77 - Release Date & Spoilers: Bardock's Flashback Hinted!

Son Goku, Vegeta, and Granolah faceoff
CC BY-SA
Anime & Manga
JB Baruelo

Dragon Ball Super manga would soon reach the conclusion of the Granolah the Survivor Saga. The ongoing arc is based on Japanese manga series written by Akira Toriyama and illustrated by Toyotarou. It mainly focused on Granolah's desire to have his revenge against the Saiyan Army who attacked the Cerealian race and caused the death of his mother.

It has only been more than a week since Dragon Ball Super Chapter 76 became officially available, but fans of the popular manga could no longer wait to see what will happen next.

When Will 'Dragon Ball Super' Chapter 77 Be Released?

Son Goku and Granolah power up
CC BY-SA

Unlike other mangas, Dragon Ball Super is releasing new chapters on a monthly basis. This means that after Dragon Ball Super Chapter 76 was released on September 20, 2021, the next chapter is expected to be available on October 20, 2021, according to Viz.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 77 is set to feature the three main characters of the Granolah the Survivor Saga, including Son Goku, Vegeta, and Granolah. Other characters who are expected to be shown in the next chapter are Monaito and Bardock.

'Dragon Ball Super' Chapter 76 Ending Hints At Bardock's Flashback

Bardock fighting enemies all by himself
CC BY-SA

The ending of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 76 featured Monaito making a huge revelation to Granolah. Before Monaito appeared, Granolah was about to unleash an extremely dangerous attack that would lead to the death of him and Vegeta. Granolah lost his focus after hearing Monaito's voice, giving Son Goku the opportunity to stop his suicide attack.

Monaito admitted to Granolah that he lied to him about the Saiyan race. He revealed that the one who saved him and their species from extinction was a Saiyan named Bardock. With Monaito's confession, Dragon Ball Super Chapter 77 is expected to show a flashback of Bardock saving Granolah.

Who Is Bardock?

Shutterstock | 167961508

Bardock is a low-class Saiyan warrior and the father of Son Goku. As mentioned by his other son Raditz and Freeza, Bardock has an almost identical appearance as Son Goku. As expected from the father of Son Goku, Bardock was also strong.

Bardock led his own squad to battle and made several accomplishments during his time as a member of the Frieza force. Though this was the first time that he was mentioned in Dragon Ball Super manga, Bardock already made several appearances in Dragon Ball films such as Dragon Ball Z: Bardock - The Father of Goku, Dragon Ball Z: Cooler's Revenge, and Dragon Ball Z: Broly - The Legendary Super Saiyan.

Will Granolah's Feelings Towards Saiyans Change?

As shown in the previous chapter of Dragon Ball Super, Granolah hated the Saiyan race so bad that he's willing to give up his own life just to have his revenge against them. However, after learning what Bardock did for him in the past, Granolah's feeling towards the Saiyan race is expected to change.

He may not immediately become friends with Son Goku and Vegeta, but he would feel less urge to kill them. However, it remains unknown if things could be the same between Granolah and Frieza.

