Christina Aguilera Brings The Heat In Nude Studio Look

Christina Aguilera is looking like a total bombshell in the tightest of nude looks as she offers a friendly reminder that she isn't done producing music. The 40-year-old superstar, set to deliver both an English and Spanish album, has been busy recording beats over the pandemic, with new photos on her Instagram throwing out major studio vibes.

Posting for her 7.7 million followers over the weekend, the "Stripped" singer dropped major retro vibes in a studio shoot, and the look was - as ever - on-point.