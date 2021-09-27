Trending Stories
Christina Aguilera Brings The Heat In Nude Studio Look

Christina Aguilera close up
ChristinaAguilera/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Christina Aguilera is looking like a total bombshell in the tightest of nude looks as she offers a friendly reminder that she isn't done producing music. The 40-year-old superstar, set to deliver both an English and Spanish album, has been busy recording beats over the pandemic, with new photos on her Instagram throwing out major studio vibes.

Posting for her 7.7 million followers over the weekend, the "Stripped" singer dropped major retro vibes in a studio shoot, and the look was - as ever - on-point.

Xtina Stuns In New Studio Photos

Christina Aguilera home in jeans
ChristinaAguilera/Instagram

Scroll for the snaps. They come as Aguilera makes headlines for her stage performances at Ladyland festival, although the bold bodysuit donned there raised eyebrows as fans accused the blonde of heavily editing her social media images.

Causing no complaints - in fact, it was the opposite - Xtina updated on Saturday with a solo gallery showing her hanging out in the studio, and it was hoops, shades, and a skin-tight nude bodysuit look as the mom of two flaunted her sensational figure.

See The Photos Below

Opening with a close-up headshot as she rocked a glossy nude lip, square shades, and her signature black eyeliner, the Grammy winner stunned as subsequent snaps showed her posing on orange-rimmed studio equipment while in patterned cream-and-tan pants, plus a second skin-effect top with long sleeves.

Wearing her long blonde hair in tiny space buns, plus with long strands down, the star leaned back to highlight her hourglass curves, also rocking square-heeled and orange sandals. Three heart emoji in orange matched the cute footwear in a caption. Swipe for the gallery below - scroll for more.

In The Studio 'All Of Quarantine'

Christina Aguilera in the studio
ChristinaAguilera/Instagram

The former rival to Britney Spears, hunkered down like the rest of us over COVID, has been opening up over her lock-down, revealing she's been spending most of it in the studio. In September 2020, The Voice judge told Apple Music:

"I've been in the studio all of quarantine, actually, experiencing new people, new relationships, new writers, COVID-safe, of course."

"The Zoom sessions are not going to cut it, but, I mean, there's ways of getting tested, and I'm at the convenience of my own home studio," she added.

All Coming Full Circle

Aguilera's new album will be her first since her 2018-released Liberation one. Reflecting on her glittering career, one now spanning over 20 years, the singer continued:

"To be able to sort of rerecord this with a full bodied score behind me, with the movie, it's live action, everything just coming full circle for me now with my life and many new changes and feeling re-inspired with fresh goals and a new perspective on life."

Aguilera's weekend post clocked over 200,000 likes, although fans did kinda complain - "Mom where is the album," one wrote.

