Kevin McCarthy, Supreme Court Implicated In Plot To Overturn 2020 Election

On January 6, 2020, a large group of former President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol building in order to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Was this just a protest that got out of hand or were the riots part of a sinister plot to subvert democracy and block Joe Biden from becoming president?

Lawyer Sydney Powell suggested in a new interview that top Republicans, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, were planning to collude with the Supreme Court to ensure Trump got a second term in the White House.

