Gabby Petito Update: Funeral Held As Search For Brian Laundrie Continues

News
Damir Mujezinovic

Twenty-two-year Long Island native Gabby Petito and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie went on a cross-country trip in July, but only the latter returned home.

Petito's body was found near Wyoming's Grand Trenton National Park a week ago, while Laundrie -- who has been named a person of interest in the case -- is missing.

Several law enforcement agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), are working hard to locate Laundrie, but they've had no success so far.

Here's the latest update on the mysterious case.

Gabby Petito Funeral

Gabby Petito on police bodycam footage.
[YouTube][Fox 13 News Utah]

Family, friends and strangers paid their respects to Petito in a chapel at Moloney's Holbrook Funeral Home, Long Island on Sunday afternoon.

The walls of the chapel were decorated with photos of the deceased 22-year-old, while the altar at the front was covered in flowers and memorial candles.

A prayer card handed out to mourners contained a poem titled Let it Be, as reported by ABC News.

This phrase apparently had a special meaning for Petito, and she had it tattooed on her arm.

Petito's Father, Stepfather Speak

Petito's father, Joseph, and her stepfather, Jim Schmidt, both delivered emotional speeches at the service.

"I want you to take a look at these pictures, and I want you to be inspired by Gabby. If there’s a trip you guys want to take, take it now. Do it now while you have the time. If there is a relationship that you’re in that might not be the best thing for you, leave it now," Joseph Petito said.

Schmidt, a former firefighter, said that he's had to arrange and attend many funerals, but "not one of them has prepared me for this moment."

Mother Posts Facebook Update

Petito's mother Nicole Schmidt updated her Facebook page on Saturday evening after a 12-day silence.

"As I scroll through all the posts, my heart is full of love. I wish I could reach out and hug each and every one of you!!! Your support has been so overwhelming, and we are so filled with gratitude," Schmidt wrote, sharing a series of family photos with her followers.

"Please know what you are all doing for us does not go unnoticed, and with all of you by our side, we will get #justiceforgabby."

Where Is Brian Laundrie?

Brian Laundrie on police bodycam footage.
[YouTube][Fox 13 News Utah]

FBI agents visited Laundrie's Florida home again on Sunday, requesting personal items that might have Laundrie's DNA, as reported by CNN.

Search teams have focused on the Carlton Reserve, and they've used drones and bloodhounds to look for Laundrie.

Laundrie is not suspected of murder, at least not yet, but he is facing a federal warrant for his arrest for the "use of unauthorized devices" for illegal credit card use.

Two rewards totaling $30,000 have been offered to anyone who shares information regarding Laundrie's whereabouts.

