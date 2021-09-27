Gabby Petito Update: Funeral Held As Search For Brian Laundrie Continues

Twenty-two-year Long Island native Gabby Petito and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie went on a cross-country trip in July, but only the latter returned home.

Petito's body was found near Wyoming's Grand Trenton National Park a week ago, while Laundrie -- who has been named a person of interest in the case -- is missing.

Several law enforcement agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), are working hard to locate Laundrie, but they've had no success so far.

Here's the latest update on the mysterious case.