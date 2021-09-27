NBA Rumors: Seth Curry & Ben Simmons Could Be Traded To Warriors In Proposed Three-Team Blockbuster

Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard Seth Curry and Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry are among the most popular siblings that are currently playing in the NBA. Since both of them entered the league, most NBA fans are hoping to see the Curry brothers play together on one team.

Seth may have said on numerous occasions that he would rather compete against Stephen than join him in the Golden State, but he continues to be mentioned in various trade speculations that would make him a Warrior next season.