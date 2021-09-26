Trending Stories
NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers Considered 49ers As 'Top Choice' To Become 'New Destination'

Aaron Rodgers talking to media after a game.
Shutterstock | 66756
Football
JB Baruelo

Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers become the center of controversies earlier in the 2021 NFL offseason. When the season came to an end, there were growing speculations that Rodgers and the Packers were heading into an inevitable divorce. In late April, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that the veteran quarterback had informed the Packers that he's no longer interested in staying in Green Bay.

Luckily, the Packers found a way to fix the issue with Rodgers and convince him to play for them in the 2021 NFL season.

Aaron Rodgers Linked To San Francisco 49ers

Aaron Rodgers caught smiling during practice.
Shutterstock | 955189

Before they faced the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night at Levi's Stadium, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com made an interesting revelation about Aaron Rodgers' canceled exit from the Packers. Before he agreed to return to the Packers this summer, Rodgers was reportedly considering the 49ers as "top choice" to become "new destination."

"When Rodgers mulled an exit from Green Bay this offseason, amid frustration with the team's front office among other reasons, San Francisco was a key figure," Rapoport wrote. "Sources say that the 49ers were Rodgers' top choice when it came to a new destination."

49ers Tried To Engage In A Blockbuster Deal With Packers Involving Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers on the field.
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Aaron_Rodgers_2008.jpg

The 49ers tried to take advantage of the offseason drama between Rodgers and the Packers. Upon learning about Rodgers' interest in playing in San Francisco, they immediately called their front office regarding a potential deal. However, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur told them that they don't have any plan of trading Rodgers.

"And when the 49ers made their phone call to coach Matt LaFleur, it was done because they got word that Rodgers was more than into it," Rapoport wrote. "In fact, LaFleur and Niners coach Kyle Shanahan did talk, with LaFleur quickly shutting the door on any possible trade as quickly as it was brought up."

Aaron Rodgers Trade Talks Happened Before 49ers Acquired No. 3 Overall Pick In 2021 NFL Draft

Aaron Rodgers on the field.
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Aaron_Rodgers_(29939167427).jpg

As Rapoport noted, the trade conversation between the 49ers and the Packers involving Rodgers happened before Coach Kyle Shanahan pulled in what most people considered the biggest trade in franchise history. After their failed acquisition of Rodgers, the 49ers decided to engage in a trade deal with the Miami Dolphins to acquire the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

In exchange for a package that included No. 12 pick, a 2022 first-round pick, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2022 third-round pick, the 49ers obtained the draft rights to North Dakota State product Trey Lance, who was selected as this year's No. 3 overall selection.

Aaron Rodgers Wanted To Be Drafted By 49ers

Close up of Aaron Rodgers' face with his Green Bay Packers helmet on.
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Aaron_Rodgers_2015_playoffs.jpg

It wasn't the first time that Rodgers was linked to the 49ers. Even before he entered the NFL, the veteran quarterback had been dreaming of playing for his hometown team. During the 2005 NFL Draft, Rodgers was expecting that the 49ers would use the No. 1 overall pick to select him.

Unfortunately, the 49ers ended up taking Alex Smith, while Rodgers fell to the Packers at the No. 24 spot. One of the funniest reasons why the 49ers chose Smith over Rodgers was because then-coach Mike Nolan saw Smith open the car door for his mom.

