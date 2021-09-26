NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers Considered 49ers As 'Top Choice' To Become 'New Destination'

Reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers become the center of controversies earlier in the 2021 NFL offseason. When the season came to an end, there were growing speculations that Rodgers and the Packers were heading into an inevitable divorce. In late April, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that the veteran quarterback had informed the Packers that he's no longer interested in staying in Green Bay.

Luckily, the Packers found a way to fix the issue with Rodgers and convince him to play for them in the 2021 NFL season.