Trending Stories
TV

Shameless, Season 11 Release Date, Cast, and Plot - Everything We Know

Celebrities

Salma Hayek Stuns Barefoot For 'Nature' Swimsuit Snap

Famous Relationships

Hailey Bieber Claps Back Over Justin Drama In Rain-Soaked Bikini

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Rocks A Fluffy Bathrobe For 4 A.M. Coffee

News

Gabby Petito Update: Dog The Bounty Hunter Joins Search For Brian Laundrie

TV

After 'Shark Tank' Appearance Ends Without A Deal, Baobab Finds A Way To Expand During Coronavirus Crisis

Cowboys GM Jerry Jones Says Micah Parsons Is The Reason Why They 'Didn't Cut Our Throat' In 2021 NFL Draft

Micah Parson wearing a Cowboys' tshirt
Instagram | Micah Parsons
Football
JB Baruelo

Former Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Micah Parsons wasn't really the top target of the Dallas Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Draft. After establishing a poor performance on the defensive end in the 2020 NFL season, the Cowboys headed into the 2021 offseason with the goal of drafting a quality cornerback using the No. 10 overall pick. Unfortunately, the two players who were on the top of the Cowboys' draft board - Jaycee Horn and Patrick Surtain II - ended up being taken by other NFL teams earlier in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Cowboys Tried To Trade Up In 2021 NFL Draft Before Selecting Micah Parsons

Micah Parsons wearing white tshirt
Instagram | Micah Parsons

After Horn and Surtain II were selected by the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos at No. 8 and No. 9 in the 2021 NFL Draft, respectively, the Cowboys had decided to move down and trade the No. 10 overall pick to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for the No. 12 pick in which they used to land Parsons. However, before all those things happened, the Cowboys were thinking of another plan.

According to Richie Witt of Sports Illutrated, the Cowboys had considered engaging in a trade deal with the Miami Dolphins involving the No. 6 overall pick. Unfortunately, the Dolphins refused to make a deal and used the lottery selection to get Jaylen Waddle.

Cowboys GM Jerry Jones Gets An Elite Defender In Micah Parsons

Micah Parsons taking a picture in front of his car
Instagram | Micah Parsons

Instead of panicking after failing to acquire their top two targets in the 2021 NFL Draft, Cowboys general manager Jerry Jones and his staff calmly planned for their next move. Though he's not a cornerback, Jones revealed in an appearance on 105.3 The Fan radio show that during the draft night, they considered Parsons the "best defensive player" among all incoming rookies.

“We thought he was the best defensive player in the draft, and that’s why we didn’t cut our throat when we didn’t get a corner," Jones said.

Coach Mike McCarthy Calls Micah Parsons 'Dynamic Player'

Micah Parsons standing in front of a private jet.
Micah Parsons | Instagram

Jones' decision to draft Parsons gained strong support from the Cowboys, including Coach Mike McCarthy, who called the Penn State product a "dynamic player" who can play multiple positions.

"Micah is a dynamic player," McCarthy said, via ESPN. "I think clearly when you watch him play, he's a multi-positional player. Obviously he can play on the ball as a linebacker. He's got natural pass rush skills. That's something that we talked about really about the last 10 days preparing for what was going to go on in this draft."

Coach Mike McCarthy Right About Micah Parsons

Micah Parsons sitting on a boat in a blue and white striped shirt.
Micah Parsons | Instagram

McCarthy turned out to be right about Parsons. When edge rushers DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory missed their game against the Los Angeles Chargers, the Cowboys decided to give Parsons a new role as a pass rusher.

The former No. 12 pick didn't waste the trust that was given to him McCarthy and helped them get their first win in the 2021 NFL season. As of now, Parsons seemed to like his new role. He even labeled himself as the "Terminator" and sent a warning to Jalen Hurts and other opposing QBs in the NFL.

Latest Headlines

NFL Rumors: Aaron Rodgers Considered 49ers As 'Top Choice' To Become 'New Destination'

September 26, 2021

NBA Rumors: Suns 'Should Take A Look At' LiAngelo Ball, Per 'Sports Illustrated'

September 26, 2021

Donald Trump Says Stacey Abrams 'Might Be Better' Governor Than Brian Kemp

September 26, 2021

Gabby Petito Update: Dog The Bounty Hunter Joins Search For Brian Laundrie

September 26, 2021

NFL Rumors: 49ers Strongly Considered Selecting Mac Jones In 2021 NFL Draft

September 26, 2021

NBA Rumors: Buddy Hield Could Headline Kings' Potential Offer To Sixers For Ben Simmons

September 25, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.