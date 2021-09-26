Cowboys GM Jerry Jones Says Micah Parsons Is The Reason Why They 'Didn't Cut Our Throat' In 2021 NFL Draft

After Horn and Surtain II were selected by the Carolina Panthers and the Denver Broncos at No. 8 and No. 9 in the 2021 NFL Draft, respectively, the Cowboys had decided to move down and trade the No. 10 overall pick to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for the No. 12 pick in which they used to land Parsons. However, before all those things happened, the Cowboys were thinking of another plan.

According to Richie Witt of Sports Illutrated, the Cowboys had considered engaging in a trade deal with the Miami Dolphins involving the No. 6 overall pick. Unfortunately, the Dolphins refused to make a deal and used the lottery selection to get Jaylen Waddle.