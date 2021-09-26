Cowboys GM Jerry Jones Says Micah Parsons Is The Reason Why They 'Didn't Cut Our Throat' In 2021 NFL Draft

Former Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Micah Parsons wasn't really the top target of the Dallas Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Draft. After establishing a poor performance on the defensive end in the 2020 NFL season, the Cowboys headed into the 2021 offseason with the goal of drafting a quality cornerback using the No. 10 overall pick. Unfortunately, the two players who were on the top of the Cowboys' draft board - Jaycee Horn and Patrick Surtain II - ended up being taken by other NFL teams earlier in the 2021 NFL Draft.