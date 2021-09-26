NBA Rumors: Suns 'Should Take A Look At' LiAngelo Ball, Per 'Sports Illustrated'

LiAngelo Ball headed into the 2021 offseason with the hope of fulfilling his dream to become an NBA player just like his brothers, Chicago Bulls point guard Lonzo Ball and Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball. LiAngelo tried to get some help from LaMelo earlier this summer by joining him in the team's workout.

However, though he got invited to join their team in the Summer League in Las Vegas, Ball failed to secure a contract that would allow him to become part of the Hornets' training camp roster.