Gabby Petito Update: Dog The Bounty Hunter Joins Search For Brian Laundrie

The mysterious disappearance and death of 22-year-old Long Island native Gabby Petito continues to captivate the nation's attention as the search for her boyfriend Brian Laundrie continues.

Petito and Laundrie went on a cross-country trip in July, but only Laundrie returned home -- alone, and in Petito's 2012 Ford Transit van.

Laundrie has been missing since Tuesday last week, according to his parents, who have not exactly cooperated with the authorities, it seems.

Duane Dog Chapman has now joined the search for Laundrie. Read more below.