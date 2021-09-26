Trending Stories
Gabby Petito Update: Dog The Bounty Hunter Joins Search For Brian Laundrie

Dog the Bounty Hunter speaks on Fox News.
[YouTube][FOX 13 Tampa Bay]
News
Damir Mujezinovic

The mysterious disappearance and death of 22-year-old Long Island native Gabby Petito continues to captivate the nation's attention as the search for her boyfriend Brian Laundrie continues.

Petito and Laundrie went on a cross-country trip in July, but only Laundrie returned home -- alone, and in Petito's 2012 Ford Transit van.

Laundrie has been missing since Tuesday last week, according to his parents, who have not exactly cooperated with the authorities, it seems.

Duane Dog Chapman has now joined the search for Laundrie. Read more below.

Dog The Bounty Hunter Joins Search

Dog the Bounty Hunter arrived at Laundrie’s parents’ North Port, Florida home on Saturday and knocked on the door, but nobody answered.

"The reason I went to Mr. [Christopher] Laundrie is I carry a reputation with me. The reputation is, ‘He gives you a second chance. He’s gonna get you, but he gives you a second chance,'" Chapman explained to Fox News.

He added that he knows exactly what Petito's parents feel like, because he lost a daughter around the same age as Petito in a car accident in 2006.

Where Is Brian Laundrie?

Chapman said he believes Laundrie is camping somewhere, probably near the Appalachian Trail.

"I think he’s young enough, not an experienced criminal, but what is his greatest experience? Outdoorsman -- that’s what he does the best," he said.

The bounty hunter explained that he feels like Laundrie probably wouldn't be able to hide in an urban environment.

"I don’t think he can shoplift, live on the run, live in cheap hotels. On a one-to-10 he’s probably a six, compared to the outdoorsmen and some of the guys I’ve captured."

Is Laundrie In Mexico?

Brian Laundrie on police bodycam footage.
[YouTube][FOX 13 News Utah]

Some have speculated that Laundrie may very well have escaped to Mexico, since he had more than enough time do so due to his parents failing to report his disappearance.

This is highly unlikely, according to Chapman.

"A White boy that doesn’t know Spanish, the cartel’s gonna grab him for the reward. So he’s not down there," he said, stressing hat Laundrie is most likely in the Untied States.

"Somebody else knows where he’s at, where they dropped him off at, or did they drop him off? That person is gonna tell us because, again, we're not the police. This is anonymous," he explained.

Surviving In Wilderness

Gabby Petito records a video with Brian Laundrie in the background.
[YouTube][NewsNationNow]

As an experienced outdoorsman, Laundrie is capable of surviving in the wilderness for months, according to Petito's best friend, Rose Davis.

"He is out in the wilderness, I promise you," Davis told People.

"He's out there. He is. If he's alive, he's out there, camping out ... He lived in the Appalachians by himself for months," Davis noted, adding that she considered Laundrie a friend.

"You don't know what it's like for someone you considered a friend to murder your best friend," she said, describing Petito's death as "heartbreaking."

