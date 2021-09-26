Trending Stories
Donald Trump Says Stacey Abrams 'Might Be Better' Governor Than Brian Kemp

Former President Donald Trump looks on.
Shutterstock | 4083826
US Politics
Damir Mujezinovic

After it became clear that Democrat Joe Biden would become the 46th President of the United States, then-President Donald Trump pressured Republican officials across the nation to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp faced perhaps more pressure than anybody else, as Trump repeatedly urged him to find evidence of voter fraud, which he refused to do.

Trump discussed this on Saturday at a rally in Perry, Georgia, where he attacked Kemp as disloyal and incompetent.

Read more below.

Trump Blasts Kemp

At the rally, Trump slammed Kemp and repeatedly suggested that Stacey Abrams would be a better governor than him.

"Stacey -- would you like to take his place? It’s OK with me," Trump said, as reported by The New York Post.

Abrams, who is a Democrat, ran for Georgia governor in 2018, but ultimately lost to Kemp, who at the time enjoyed Trump's support.

Abrams refused to concede the race for weeks, but in the end admitted that Kemp won. In the 2020 election, she played a key role in boosting Democratic turnout in the Peach State.

Stacey Abrams Would Be Better, Trump Says

Democrat Stacey Abrams looks on.
Shutterstock | 4826

As Trump criticized Kemp and spoke favorably of Abrams, one person in the crowd shouted, "We don't want her!"

But Trump insisted that having Abrams as governor would be better than having Kemp lead the state, because he refused to help him win the 2020 election.

"Of course having her I think might be better than having your existing governor if you want to know the truth. Might very well be better," the former president argued.

"This guy is a disaster," he said of Kemp.

Trump Regrets Endorsing Kemp

Trump told the crowd that he regrets endorsing Kemp in 2018, saying that he was "ashamed" to have backed him because he did "absolutely nothing" to help block Biden from assuming the presidency.

Trump also recalled how he pressured Kemp to overturn the results in his state.

"I said Brian you know you have a big election integrity problem in Georgia. I hope you can help us out and call a special election and let’s get to the bottom of it for the good of the country, for the good of the state of Georgia."

Biden won Georgia by just 0.23 percent, or 11,779 votes.

Kemp Is Up For Reelection

Republican Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp looks on.
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:David_Perdue_and_Brian_Kemp.jpg

Kemp is up for reelection in 2022 and he is guaranteed to lose, at least according to Trump.

As The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported, Trump said in an interview this week that Kemp would lose the GOP primary if somebody challenged him.

"We’ll see who’s going to be running against Kemp, but I would imagine somebody will. If somebody ran, they’d win in the Republican primary," the former president said.

"But he’s not going to be able to win the general election anyway, because the base isn’t going to show up for him," he added.

