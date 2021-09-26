Donald Trump Says Stacey Abrams 'Might Be Better' Governor Than Brian Kemp

After it became clear that Democrat Joe Biden would become the 46th President of the United States, then-President Donald Trump pressured Republican officials across the nation to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp faced perhaps more pressure than anybody else, as Trump repeatedly urged him to find evidence of voter fraud, which he refused to do.

Trump discussed this on Saturday at a rally in Perry, Georgia, where he attacked Kemp as disloyal and incompetent.

