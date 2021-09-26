NFL Rumors: 49ers Strongly Considered Selecting Mac Jones In 2021 NFL Draft

After his journey with the Alabama Crimson Tide football came to an end, Mac Jones had decided to take his talent to the National Football League (NFL). With his outstanding performance in his final season in college, it's no longer surprising that Jones became one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2021 NFL Draft.
In the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Jones ended up being selected as the No. 15 overall pick by the New England Patriots, who, during that time, were still looking for a long-term replacement for Tom Brady.