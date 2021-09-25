Mike Lindell Makes Peace With Fox News As MyPillow Sales Suffer

Convinced that Joe Biden won the 2020 election due to widespread fraud, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has spent months trying to reinstate Donald Trump as President of the United States.

Obviously, Lindell's efforts are doomed to fail, since there is no constitutional mechanism that would allow a former president to be reinstated.

Lindell has paid a price for supporting Trump, with media companies distancing themselves from his conspiracy theories and refusing to air his advertisements.

Now, after months of being banned from Fox News, Lindell appears to have reached an agreement with the network.