Gabby Petito Update: Brian Laundrie Likened To Chris Watts As Search Continues

In 2018, Chris Watts murdered his pregnant wife Shanann Cathryn Watts and their two daughters. The case drew nationwide attention, much like the mysterious disappearance and death of Gabby Petito is drawing today.

Petito went on a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie in July, but never returned home. Laundrie drove back to Florida alone in Petito's 2012 Ford Transit van, but then disappeared.

As the search for Laundrie continues, people are drawing parallels between the Petito case and the Chris Watts murders.