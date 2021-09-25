NBA Rumors: Buddy Hield Could Headline Kings' Potential Offer To Sixers For Ben Simmons

Sacramento Kings shooting guard Buddy Hield is one of the players who was frequently mentioned in various trade speculations this summer. Earlier in the 2021 offseason, rumors were circulating that the Kings were close to trading Hield to the Los Angeles Lakers. However, the Lakers decided to cancel their transaction with the Kings after they were presented with an opportunity to acquire Russell Westbrook from the Washington Wizards.

Despite failing to secure a deal with the Purple and Gold, most people believe that Hield's days in Sacramento are already numbered.