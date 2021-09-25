NBA Rumors: Wizards Should Explore Trading Bradley Beal For Ben Simmons, Says 'ESPN' Analyst

Since the start of the 2021 offseason, All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards have been telling everyone in the league that they have no intention of ending their partnership this summer. The Wizards may have decided to get rid of Westbrook but instead of trading Beal and undergoing a full-scale rebuild, they surrounded him with quality players that could help them make a deep playoff run in the 2021-22 NBA season.

However, a few weeks before the regular season begins, Beal's name still continues to surface in various trade speculations.