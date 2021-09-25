NBA Rumors: Wizards Should Explore Trading Bradley Beal For Ben Simmons, Says 'ESPN' Analyst

Since the start of the 2021 offseason, All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal and the Washington Wizards have been telling everyone in the league that they have no intention of ending their partnership this summer. The Wizards may have decided to get rid of Westbrook but instead of trading Beal and undergoing a full-scale rebuild, they surrounded him with quality players that could help them make a deep playoff run in the 2021-22 NBA season.

However, a few weeks before the regular season begins, Beal's name still continues to surface in various trade speculations.

ESPN Analysts Advises Wizards Trade Bradley Beal

Despite the improvements that they made this summer, some people are still not convinced that Beal and the Wizards should continue working together. In an appearance on Pardon the Interruption podcast, which is currently posted on Youtube, Tony Kornheiser of ESPN explained why the Wizards should strongly considering trading Beal.

"With Bradley Beal and John Wall, they never won anything. With Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook, they didn't win anything. With Bradley Beal alone, they're not going to win anything," Kornheiser said, as quoted by NBC Sports.

Wizards Should Trade Bradley Beal For Ben Simmons

Instead of spending another season being stuck in mediocrity, Kornheiser suggested that the Wizards should engage in a blockbuster deal with the Philadelphia 76ers involving Beal and Ben Simmons.

"This is a trade that benefits both teams. If Bradley Beal goes to the Sixers, they can win a title. He's what they need," Kornheiser said. "Ben Simmons is what 10 guys of rotational players [in Washington] need. If he's a better player with a change of scenery, he'll close out the game."

Bradley Beal Makes Sixers More Dangerous Team In The East

Swapping Simmons for Beal would be a no-brainer for the Sixers as it would allow them to hit two birds with one stone. Aside from ending the drama surrounding Simmons and the team, the proposed blockbuster deal would enable the Sixers to replace him with a legitimate superstar who complements the face of the franchise, Joel Embiid.

Beal would tremendously improve the Sixers' performance on the offensive end of the floor. He would give them one of the league's best scorers, a decent playmaker, and an elite three-point shooter. Last season, he averaged 31.3 points, 4.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 1.2 steals while shooting 48.5 percent from the field and 34.9 percent from beyond the arc, per ESPN.

Ben Simmons Finally Gets His Own Team

Though they aren't one of his preferred landing spots, Simmons would definitely be intrigued by the idea of being traded to the Wizards. Unlike in Philadelphia where he's only considered the second fiddle behind Embiid, Simmons could have his own team in Washington.

The Wizards may currently have young and promising players like Rui Hachimura and Deni Avdija but compared to them, Simmons is more deserving to become the face of the franchise. Playing for a rebuilding team like the Wizards could help Simmons regain his confidence and return to the right path to becoming a legitimate superstar in the league.

