NBA Rumors: Andrew Wiggins To OKC, Karl-Anthony Towns To GSW In Proposed 3-Way Trade Involving Timberwolves

Since the 2021 offseason started, rumors have been continuously swirling around Andrew Wiggins and his future with the Golden State Warriors. Wiggins may have somehow shown an improvement with his performance last season, but most people still don't see him as the player that would help Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green reclaim their thrown and revive their dynasty.

Though they aren't actively trying to trade him right now, the Warriors are highly expected to use Wiggins as their main trade chip if one of their top targets becomes officially available on the market.