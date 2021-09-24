Kash Patel: Trump's Mysterious Right-Hand Man Hit With Subpoena

The Select Committee tasked with investigating the January 6 attacks on the United States Capitol issued on Thursday subpoenas to several aides to former President Donald Trump.

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, former White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Dan Scavino, former Trump adviser Steve Bannon, and former Defense Department official Kash Patel were all hit with subpoenas.

Meadows, Scavino and Bannon are household names, but Patel is not. Despite that, his testimony could mark a turning point in the investigation.

