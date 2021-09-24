Lauren Boebert Caught Spending Campaign Funds On Rent, Utilities

Republican Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert is no stranger to controversy, being that she is known for being an ardent support of former President Donald Trump and a former follower of the QAnon conspiracy theory.

The far-right Republican is coming under scrutiny once again, because she used campaign finds to pay for personal expenses, which could get her in trouble with the law.

According to a filing made this week with the Federal Election Commission (FEC), Boebert paid utility and rent bills with campaign funds.

