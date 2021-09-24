Trending Stories
'Roseanne' Season 10 Release Date, Cast, and Plot - Everything We Know

Roseanne Barr wears a red shirt and black jacket.
Shutterstock | 673594
TV
Lindsay Cronin

With the recent premiere of The Conners' fourth season, many fans of Roseanne, the series' mother show, have found themselves longing for Roseanne Barr's killed off character. And, while Roseanne Conner may be long gone, at least in terms of its rebooted ABC sitcom, Roseanne, which aired from March 27, 2018 to May 22, 2018, and the spinoff that followed, fans can access old episodes on Peacock today.

Scroll on to find out more about season 10 of the original ABC series, which aired from October 18, 1988 to May 20, 1997.

When Was The Release Date Of 'Roseanne' Season 10?

Roseanne Barr is seen on the reboot of 'Roseanne' with a red plaid shirt.
YouTube

Roseanne season 10 premiered on ABC on March 27, 2018 and aired nine episodes, with the series finale episode being broadcast on May 22, 2018.

In a trailer for season 10 shared on YouTube, a number of flashback moments from the initial series were seen, including several tense moments between Barr and her on-screen husband, John Goodman, aka Dan Conner.

Peacock offers the entire 10th season on its streaming service, noting that the grouping of episodes garnered themselves a 76 percent rating from Rotten Tomatoes.

Who Was In the Cast Of 'Roseanne' Season 10?

Roseanne Barr wears a gray sweater.
Shutterstock | 64736

During the 10th and final season of Roseanne, the main cast of the series consisted of Barr in the role of Roseanne Conner, John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner-Healy, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Emma Kenney as Harris Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Healy II, and Jayden Rey as Mary Conner.

Other actors featured on the series' 10th season include Natalie West, Sarah Chalke, Johnny Galecki, and Sandra Bernard.

What Was 'Roseanne' Season 10 About?

Roseanne Barr wears a quilted skirt.
Shutterstock | 564025

According to a report from USA Today, season 10 of Roseanne was "surprisingly somber" for the show.

Although the sitcom was known to chronicle the hardships of the working class, the season ended with a dark turn as they touched on real-life issues happening in the world at that time. As the outlet recalled, even the infamous tweets of former President Donald Trump were mentioned.

At the very end of the season, discussions about healthcare costs and natural disaster damage were had. And ultimately, amid the chaos going on around them, the Conners were able to make it work, maintaining their family's home and going on as usual with their playful banter.

Roseann Barr Isn't Happy About 'The Connors' Plot

John Goodman with arm around Roseanne Barr.
Shutterstock | 564025

After having her character killed off on The Conners, Barr voiced her frustrations with the way Roseanne Conner's life ended.

As CNBC reported at the time, Barr released a statement to press, which told fans, "We regret that ABC chose to cancel ‘Roseanne’ by killing off the Roseanne Conner character. That it was done through an opioid overdose lent an unnecessary grim and morbid dimension to an otherwise happy family show."

The Conners Season 4 airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on ABC.

