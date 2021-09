Twenty-two year old Long Island native Gabby Petito went on a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie in July, but never returned home.

Her body was found last week in the Grand Trenton National Park, Wyoming.

As for Laundrie, he drove back to his North Port, Florida home in Petito's 2012 Ford Transit van, but has been missing since Tuesday last week.

A federal warrant for Laundrie, who still hasn't been found, was issued on Thursday.

Here's the latest update on the case.