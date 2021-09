Christina Aguilera burst onto the music scene in 1999 with her hit single "Genie in a Bottle" when she was just 18 years of age. And, in the years since, she has continued to see success, both as a musician and an actress.

In addition to her latest musical release, her Liberation album, in 2018, Aguilera, who boasts 7.7 million followers on Instagram, has made cameos on the big and small screens, starting with a couple of notable roles in 2010.