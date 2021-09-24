Trending Stories
Jake Paulers React To Julia Rose Marriage Rumors

Julia Rose clicks a selfie in pink tank top.
Julia Rose | Instagram
Celebrities
Alexandra Lozovschi

Jake Paulers, the collective name that supporters of YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul go by, aren't too thrilled about his renewed relationship with World Series flasher Julia Rose. As soon as rumors of their engagement began swirling, fans took to social media to voice their disapproval about their on-again, off-again romance.

Comments haven't been kinder on Rose's Instagram page either, with many of her 697,000 followers doubting the couple would last.

Keep scrolling for pics of Paul and Rose together, and find out what fans had to say.

Jake Paulers Aren't Swooning Over Julia Rose

Julia Rose snuggles Jake Paul in loved-up selfie.
Jake Paul | Instagram

When the professional boxer and influencer, 23, made his relationship with Julia Rose Instagram-official last March, Jake Paulers raised their collective brow.

"Does She Know in like 6 Months they gon' break up or do we needa tell her," one person commented on a romantic photo of the couple, given below, in which Paul dubbed Rose his "new girlfriend."

According to Page Six, the two started dating in February 2020, just six months after Paul's staged marriage to fellow YouTuber Tana Mongeau.

"He just keep down grading [sic] from Tana don't he," another user reacted to the pic.

One Instagrammer even called Rose a "gold digger," making it clear that Jake Paulers didn't approve of "The Problem Child's" new lady.

Scroll for more photos!

Marriage Rumors Met With Displeasure On Social Media

The situation got further inflamed this August when Rose updated her Instagram handle to include Paul's last name. As expected, the change immediately sparked marriage rumors, with followers flocking to her most recent post at the time to express displeasure at the news.

"Ur [sic] a paul now we will see in 4 months it will be back to normal," said one person.

"Change ur username ffs," fired off another user.

"@jakepaul but are u married Then? Like all the other fake marriages you’ve had?" read a third message, with another Instagrammer replying in the same thread: "yeah it’s his 3rd fake marriage."

Rose also seemed to be hinting that the two got secretly hitched on Twitter, writing: "forget hot girl summer….I’m ready for wifey winter."

Just like on Instagram, people weren't happy.

"The same girl who is gonna leave Paul when he loses his boxing fight," [replied] one user, while another said she was "using jake for clout."

They Haven't Tied The Knot Just Yet

With many Jake Paulers suggesting that this was all a publicity stunt, in the same vein as his wedding to Mongeau, Paul finally set the record straight. During an appearance on the "3 Things to Know" podcast last month, the "These Days" singer said that they haven't got hitched yet but marriage is definitely in the cards.

"We are not married. But I see that coming, for sure. I got her a nice promise-ring-slash-pre-engagement ring," he told Stephanie Haney. "I plan on proposing sometime soon. But we'll see what happens."

He added: “We’re in love. It’s pretty dope.”

Jake Paul & Julia Rose's On-Again, Off-Again Romance

Their potential marriage was recently discussed by Jake Paulers on Twitter -- 4 million people follow the pugilist on the social media platform. Posting under the "JakePaulers" hashtag on September 9, one user mentioned that "The Problem Child" intends on signing a prenup before tying the knot with the 27-year-old Instagram model. Scroll down for the post.

Paul has an estimated net worth of $30 million.

The couple made headlines all throughout 2020 and 2021 with their repeated breakups, each time rekindling their relationship after dating other people. Paul's most recent Instagram update of the two together, captioned "limitless," scored 1 million likes and over 5,400 messages, but the majority of comments were not exactly supportive.

"Give it a week," quipped one follower, earning 318 likes.

"She’s a clout chaser bro move on," said another person.

