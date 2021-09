Josh Duhamel made a name for himself decades ago on the ABC daytime soap opera All My Children. And, in the years since, he has continued to star in hit after hit on both the big screen, and the small screen, with roles in the Transformers films, the movie-version of CHiPs, and more.

As Duhamel, who boasts 2.3 million followers on Instagram, prepares for his latest role as Joel Schwartz in The Thing About Pam, scroll on to learn more about the 48-year-old actor.