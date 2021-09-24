Trending Stories
Kaley Cuoco Rocks A Fluffy Bathrobe For 4 A.M. Coffee

Kaley Cuoco smiles close up
KaleyCuoco/Instagram
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Kaley Cuoco is pulling off drop-dead gorgeous in only a pink fluffy bathrobe and head towel - and early. The 35-year-old sitcom star and known early riser admitted she was guzzling her first coffee of the day at 3.30 a.m. this week, although time-stamps on the blonde's stories did place her closer to 4 a.m.

Kaley, who continues to stay silent on her shock September divorce announcement, was showing her Instagram followers how she's keeping busy. She's shooting Season 2 of The Flight Attendant and, it would seem, rising very early to start her days.

A Very 'Appropriate' Coffee Cup

Kaley Cuoco with coffee and dog
KaleyCuoco/Instagram

Kaley, makeup-free, filmed herself chilling on a couch and in L.A., this after the HBO Max series she stars on took her briefly to Germany this month for filming. The blonde, hiding her hair under a towel and wearing a cute pink bathrobe, babbled away as she enjoyed her caffeine fix, also showing off a logo mug from *The Flight Attendant."

Kaley called the mug "appropriate", also musing over the hiatus she's taken as episodes of her A Cup of Cuoco Instagram series have fizzled out of late.

Not Her First Early Morning Coffee

The actress, who is regularly up before dawn and even kicked off A Cup of Cuoco to chat to fans as she downs her first coffee of the day, has also been opening up on her coffee routine. Kaley last year fronted Seattle-based coffee chain Starbucks and has since revealed the equipment she's kitted her $12 million Hidden Hills home out with.

"I drink Nespresso coffee with my almond-butter toast every morning. I’m a caffeine fanatic and am obsessed with this machine," she told NY Mag.

Buys The Machine When She Travels

Kaley Cuoco smiles in a top
KaleyCuoco/Instagram

Kaley, making 2020 headlines for an instant coffee meltdown at her Italian hotel room - her crew eventually bought her a Nespresso machine - added:

"If I travel and the place I’m going doesn’t have this machine, I’ll buy one and have it sent to where I’m staying because I need to have it. At home I have a whole set up. I keep a drawer full of the pods in different flavors — I really enjoy picking out the flavor I’ll have every morning."

All SIlent Amid Divorce

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook at an event
Shutterstock | 2914948

Kaley continues to remain silent over her fresh divorce announcement - on September 3, The Big Bang Theory alum filed to end her three-year marriage to Karl Cook. The two said there's no "animosity" in a joint statement, but things don't seem too pretty as Kaley denies her ex-spousal support.

The former couple married in 2018, two years after Kaley ended her first marriage to tennis player Ryan Sweeting. Kaley has not, however, deleted photos of Karl from her Instagram.

