Kaley Cuoco Rocks A Fluffy Bathrobe For 4 A.M. Coffee

Kaley Cuoco is pulling off drop-dead gorgeous in only a pink fluffy bathrobe and head towel - and early. The 35-year-old sitcom star and known early riser admitted she was guzzling her first coffee of the day at 3.30 a.m. this week, although time-stamps on the blonde's stories did place her closer to 4 a.m.

Kaley, who continues to stay silent on her shock September divorce announcement, was showing her Instagram followers how she's keeping busy. She's shooting Season 2 of The Flight Attendant and, it would seem, rising very early to start her days.