Tom Brady's Trainer Reveals Coach Bill Belichick's Treatment Contributed To QB's Patriots Exit

The departure of veteran quarterback Tom Brady from the New England Patriots was the biggest storyline of the 2020 NFL offseason. After working together for 20 years and winning six Super Bowls, the 44-year-old NFL superstar had decided to part ways with the Patriots. Three days after he announced that he won't be re-signing with the Patriots, Brady agreed to a two-year contract that allowed him to start a new journey with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Since he made the huge decision, there were several speculations regarding why he decided to end his tenure with the Patriots.