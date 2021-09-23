Erika Jayne's Financial Issues Disclosed by Late Fiance Bethenny Frankel Claims

Erika Jayne and her estranged husband, Thomas Girardi, are currently in the midst of a legal scandal. However, while most became aware of their money troubles at the end of last year, when Girardi was accused of embezzling money from the since-disbarred attorney's former clients, Bethenny Frankel claims she was in the loop regarding the ex-couple's financial hardships years before they were made public.

During an episode of her podcast, Just B With Bethenny Frankel, earlier this month, Frankel said her late fiancé, Dennis Shields, knew a lot about Girardi's poor business decisions.

Bethenny Frankel Claims Erika Jayne's Estranged Husband Owed A Lot Of People Money

According to a report shared by Entertainment Tonight, it was noted that the Real Housewives of New York City alum had disclosed that Girardi and Jayne were not nearly as wealthy as they appeared -- and that Girardi owed Shields $500,000.

Claiming to have heard the information from Shields himself, Frankel said that her former partner knew of a lot of people Jayne's now-estranged husband owed money to.

"You know, I was like, that's rolling really deep and that's just a number that would be hard to sustain," she said.

Thomas Girardi Allegedly Couldn't Say 'No' To Erika Jayne

"Dennis said to me, 'He doesn't have it like that. He owes me money. He owes me half a million dollars, I know this other guy he owes $1.5 million. He doesn't have money. He owes everybody money,'" Frankel recalled.

Upon learning the unnerving information, Frankel asked her late partner why he believed Girardi and Jayne were living so elaborately amid their alleged financial strife.

In turn, Frankel was informed that the since-disbarred attorney couldn't say no to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member.

Erika Jayne Is Accused Of Being In Cahoots With Thomas Girardi

As a report from Page Six recently explained, Jayne is currently being sued for $25 million after allegedly receiving money from Girardi's firm and using it to pay her bills, and for other expenses.

Although Jayne has maintained that she knew nothing about the alleged malpractice Girardi was committing during their marriage, she is accused of helping him embezzle millions from his former clients who were owed large settlements from cases his law firm won for them over the past several years.

Erika Jayne Isn't The Only Housewife Rumored To Be Faking Their Wealth

After speaking of Girardi and Jayne's money troubles, Frankel said that in her experience, Jayne isn't the only Bravo cast member who acts richer than she really is.

"My experience is, especially with the Housewives — but everywhere, as well — but really, particularly with the Housewives, if someone's flaunting their money, they don't really have it," she said. "That's happened with a lot of the girls on all of the shows, and I can tell you on New York, people write that they have $50, $70 million, all the girls have probably between $4 and $8 million."

