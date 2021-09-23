Self-Proclaimed 'Terminator' Micah Parsons Warns Jalen Hurts & Other Opposing QBs

After suffering a close defeat at the hands of veteran quarterback Tom Brady and the Tamba Bay Buccaneers in the season-opener, rookie linebacker Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys managed to bounce back in Week 2 of the 2021 NFL season. Despite a quiet second and third quarter, the Cowboys succeeded to grab their first win this season by beating the Los Angeles Chargers, 20-17, on Sunday night at SoFi Stadium.

With the absence of some of their key players on the defensive end, Parsons found himself having a new role in Dallas.