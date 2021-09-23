Trending Stories
Odd

Naked Florida Woman Stops Traffic, Pleasures Self, Jumps On Lexus, Gets Arrested

Celebrities

Kaley Cuoco Stuns In Just A Towel Before Emmy Awards

News

Witness Saw Brian Laundrie Where Gabby Petito's Body Was Found

US Politics

Mike Lindell Makes New Trump Reinstatement Prediction

Celebrities

Olivia Jade Criticized For Revealing Parking Lot Photo

Celebrities

Madison Hildebrand’s Broken Jaw: How He Has Recovered And Healed

'Britney vs. Spears' Release Date, Cast, and Plot - Everything We Know

Britney Spears wears diamond earrings with her hair in an updo.
Shutterstock | 2914948
Celebrities
Lindsay Cronin

Just one day before Britney Spears heads to court for what is expected to be her most important hearing to date, Netflix is releasing a new documentary, Britney vs. Spears, which chronicles the singer's ongoing battle to be released from the conservatorship she's been under for the past 13 years.

Variety shared news of the Erin Lee Carr-directed documentary with readers on September 22, the same day that the streaming service revealed the official trailer, which featured commentary from Spears herself.

When Is The Release Date Of 'Britney vs. Spears?'

Fan holds '#FreeBritney' sign and wears Britney Spears T-shirt.
Shutterstock | 272002412

Britney vs. Spears will begin streaming on Netflix on September 28. And, in the official sneak peek at the stunning recounting of events, which was shared on YouTube on September 22, a number of shocking moments are depicted.

“I just want my life back,” Spears is heard saying as the clip begins.

Then, as the preview continues, a number of other commentators speak out, with one person saying that the pop star has been "silenced" from speaking about "anything that’s really going on.”

Who Is In The Cast Of 'Britney vs. Spears?'

Britney Spears wears a silver cut-out dress.
Shutterstock | 564025

As Variety confirmed, the Netflix trailer has unfortunately not given many details in regard to who will be featured in the upcoming documentary. That said, they did note that various people would be weighing in on Spears' conservatorship and the actions of her family, including the man in charge: Jamie Spears.

Spears’ ex-boyfriend, paparazzo Adnan Ghalib, will also make an appearance, as will an unnamed legal expert.

“Britney never had one person she could trust, not mom, not dad,” one person says.

"Britney had a fear that her family would barge in and take everything," added another.

What Is 'Britney vs. Spears' About?

Fans hold 'Free Britney' signs.
Shutterstock | 272002412

As the trailer depicts, Britney vs. Spears will showcase the over-decade-long conservatorship Spears has been under as experts try and figure out exactly why she has been subjected to such a thing for so long.

"What was going on inside the conservatorship and why was she still in one if she was ‘okay?’ There was financial incentives for Jamie, for the lawyers. Britney made other people a lot of money,” one person noted.

Another person also hinted that money was a motive, saying, "I’ve represented dozens of conservatees in court. Not one of them has ever had a job."

Britney Spears Voicemails Will Be Featured

Britney Spears wears studded white bra on stage.
Wikimedia | https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Britney-Spears-Vegas-July-13-2016.jpg

In a press release shared by Netflix and published by Entertainment Tonight on September 22, the streaming service teased what viewers can expect.

"The film weaves a shocking timeline of old and new players, secret rendezvous and Britney’s behind the scenes fight for her own autonomy," read the release. "Text messages and a voicemail as well as new interviews with key players make clear what Britney herself has attested: the full story has yet to be told."

Don't miss Britney vs Spears on September 28.

Latest Headlines

Self-Proclaimed 'Terminator' Micah Parsons Warns Jalen Hurts & Other Opposing QBs

September 23, 2021

Erika Jayne's Financial Issues Disclosed by Late Fiance Bethenny Frankel Claims

September 23, 2021

Roseanne Barr's Biggest Controversies Ranked

September 23, 2021

Wayne Ellington Reveals Why He Chose Lakers Over Nets In 2021 Free Agency

September 23, 2021

Salma Hayek Stuns Barefoot For 'Nature' Swimsuit Snap

September 23, 2021

NBA Rumors: Shannon Sharpe Tweets On Ben Simmon's Philadelphia 76ers Future

September 23, 2021
Entertainment
Movies Music Famous Relationships Celebrities TV
News & Politics
Business World News Crime Odd Human Interest US Politics Animal
Sports
Basketball Football Baseball Wrestling MMA Soccer Hockey
Health & Lifestyle
Fashion Shopping Family Religion BuzzWorthy Health LGBTQ Food & Dining Travel
Science & Tech
Gaming Gadgets Technology Science
INFO
About Contact Advertise on Inquisitr
CONNECT
Facebook Twitter
LEGAL
Terms Of Service Privacy Policy Spam Policy Copyright Policy RSS Terms Of Service Privacy Notice for Personal Data used for Interest-Based Advertising and Third-Party Marketing
ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.