'Britney vs. Spears' Release Date, Cast, and Plot - Everything We Know

Just one day before Britney Spears heads to court for what is expected to be her most important hearing to date, Netflix is releasing a new documentary, Britney vs. Spears, which chronicles the singer's ongoing battle to be released from the conservatorship she's been under for the past 13 years.

Variety shared news of the Erin Lee Carr-directed documentary with readers on September 22, the same day that the streaming service revealed the official trailer, which featured commentary from Spears herself.