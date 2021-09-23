Roseanne Barr's Biggest Controversies Ranked

One of Barr's 2012 tweets eventually lead to a lawsuit after the comedian publicized the home address of George Zimmerman's parents. The incident occurred one month after Zimmerman shot and killed unarmed teenager Trayvon Martin. He was reportedly in hiding when Barr tweeted the address of his parents, along with their names and phone numbers, even though there was no indication he was seeking refuge at their Lake Mary, Florida, home, per The Smoking Gun.

Barr deleted the tweet, posting: “If Zimmerman isn’t arrested I’ll [retweet] his address again -- maybe go 2 his house myself.”

The actress, who was slammed for her actions, later changed her stance, taking to Twitter to announce "At first I thought it was good to let [people] know that no one can hide anymore” and “But vigilante-ism is what killed Trayvon. I don’t support that.”

The Zimmermans sued Barr in 2014, saying that her tweet forced them to leave their home and go into hiding for two years. According to CNN, they said the tweet was an "invasion of privacy" and "an open and obvious call for vigilante justice" with the intention "to cause a lynch mob to descend" upon their home.