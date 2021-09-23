Roseanne Barr's Biggest Controversies Ranked

Actor and comedian Roseanne Barr is not exactly known for her tact. From contentious opinions to problematic tweets and public faux pas, controversy seems to follow the Roseanne star around, with one particular incident eventually leading to the cancellation of her show.
The 68-year-old celebrity, who is also active on Instagram and has her own YouTube channel, boasts over 1.2 million followers across all three social media platforms, addresses a large audience whenever she expresses her views on current events. Here's a rundown of Barr's biggest flubs that have sparked the most outrage.