'Pitch Perfect' the TV Series Release Date, Cast, and Plot - Everything We Know

Adam Devine is set to star in a new Peacock series based on the popular film series, Pitch Perfect.

Amid calls for a fourth installment of the musical films, Deadline confirmed that a reboot is in the works with the NBC streaming service, which was first launched last July.

As the outlet's September 2021 report confirmed, Universal Television is behind the upcoming series, on which Elizabeth Banks will act as an executive producer.

As fans may know, Banks starred in and produced the Pitch Perfect films and also directed the second installment.

When Is The Release Date Of 'Pitch Perfect' The TV Series?

Adam Devine wears a burgundy blazer and matching pants.
Shutterstock | 842245

Although a premiere date for the new series has not yet been announced, Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, expressed her excitement in the upcoming debut of the Peacock show.

“When we saw the opportunity to create a series for Pitch Perfect with Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman and Paul Brooks plus more earworm classics for super fans to enjoy, we jumped at it. And to top it off, we are so fortunate that Adam Devine is headlining the series and bringing fans the quirky, laugh-out-loud sensibility they loved in the film franchise,” she said in a statement.

Who Is In The Cast Of 'Pitch Perfect' The TV Series?

Adam Devine wears a blue pantsuit with checkered tennis shoes.
Shutterstock | 564025

Aside from Adam Devine reprising his role as Bumper Allen, there have been no announcements in regard to who will star on the new series.

Either way, Erin Underhill, President, Universal Television, is thrilled.

“We’re so happy to have the opportunity to bring the beloved Universal Pictures franchise Pitch Perfect to the small screen and to explore the hilarious and distinct characters in this musical-filled world,” she shared. “We’re lucky to partner with the talented Elizabeth Banks, Max Handelman and Paul Brooks, who produced the iconic films; the exceptionally funny and memorable Adam Devine; and Megan Amram, whose clever adaptation of Pitch Perfect is sure to have audiences laughing out loud and tapping their feet."

What Is 'Pitch Perfect' The TV Series About?

Adam Devine wears a blue plaid blazer.
Shutterstock | 2914948

In the upcoming Peacock television series, fans will be reunited with Devine's character, Bumper Allen, several years after they saw him in the popular films.

Viewers will also watch as Allen moves to Germany with plans of reviving his career in entertainment. While in Germany, the music-lover becomes a huge sensation as one of his songs clips to the top of the charts.

While Devine was not featured in the third installment of Pitch Perfect, he was seen in the first two films.

What About A Fourth 'Pitch Perfect' Film?

Adam Devine smiles in a burgundy shirt and plaid blazer.
Shutterstock | 842245

In recent years, rumors have continuously swirled in regard to a potential fourth Pitch Perfect film. Most recently, actress Rebel Wilson attended the ninth annual Los Angeles Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic, where she suggested that Pitch Perfect 4 was already in the works.

"I’m sure Universal is going to hate me for saying this,“ Wilson said, according to a report from Vanity Fair. “All us Bellas love each other. We just want to work with each other. The girls are just awesome."

