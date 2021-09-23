'Pitch Perfect' the TV Series Release Date, Cast, and Plot - Everything We Know

Adam Devine is set to star in a new Peacock series based on the popular film series, Pitch Perfect.

Amid calls for a fourth installment of the musical films, Deadline confirmed that a reboot is in the works with the NBC streaming service, which was first launched last July.

As the outlet's September 2021 report confirmed, Universal Television is behind the upcoming series, on which Elizabeth Banks will act as an executive producer.

As fans may know, Banks starred in and produced the Pitch Perfect films and also directed the second installment.