Witness Saw Brian Laundrie Where Gabby Petito's Body Was Found

Gabby Petito went on a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie this summer, but never returned home.

The 22-year-old Long Island native's body was found last week in Wyoming's Grand Trenton National Park, with her death being ruled a homicide, per Axios.

Laundrie, who drove back to his North Port, Florida home in Petito's 2012 Ford Transit van, is still missing and is considered a person of interest in the case.

Below is the latest update on Gabby Petito's mysterious disappearance and death.