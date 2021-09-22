Murdaugh Family Murders: New Details Emerge Concerning Death of Mallory Beach

New details regarding the case emerged last month, when the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (DNR) released new audio and video from the accident, as reported by WTOC.

According to the 911 dispatch audio that was released by the DNR, it was Connor Cook who contacted the authorities.

"We’re in a boat crash on Archer’s Creek... we have someone missing," Cook said.

"We’re coming, we’re coming, we’re coming! ok?... who’s that in the background?" the dispatcher asked.

"There’s six of us, and one is missing," Cook said, referring to Mallory Beach.