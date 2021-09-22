Murdaugh Family Murders: New Details Emerge Concerning Death of Mallory Beach

In February 2019, Paul Murdaugh, Morgan Doughty, Connor Cook, Anthony Cook, Miley Altman, and Mallory Beach climbed aboard a boat owned by Paul's father, South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh.
Paul, who was apparently heavily intoxicated, drove the boat into a piling by the bridge over Archers Creek near Parris Island. All six passengers were ejected, but five of them survived. Beach, who was 19 years old, died. Her body was later found five miles from the crash site.
Paul Murdaugh was charged for boating under the influence, but never convicted: Along with his mother, he was shot to death in June.