House Passes Bill To Suspend Debt Limit, Senate Republicans Vow To Sink It

The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives, led by Speaker Nancy Pelosi, passed on Tuesday a bill to fund the government through early December and suspend the federal borrowing limit until the end of 2022.

The lower chamber voted 220-211 along party lines, so the bill is now advancing to the Senate, which is evenly split between the two parties.

A number of Republicans, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, have vowed to block the measure, which is desperately needed to avert a government shutdown.

