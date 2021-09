Since 2015, Breckenridge has been married to Casey Hooper. But who is he?

According to a November 2020 report from Distractify, Hooper is a guitarist for Katy Perry, who first met his actress wife at an after party for the Grammys.

Breckenridge and Hooper were married in Dunton, Colorado in front of a small group of loved ones.

"We love circular ceremonies and this one was beautiful in the middle of a field,” the wedding photographers later blogged. “The day was perfect and ended with some beautiful fireworks.”