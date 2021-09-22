Mike Lindell Makes New Trump Reinstatement Prediction

Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, has been trying for months to reinstate Donald Trump as President of the United States.

Much like the former commander-in-chief, Lindell claims that Democrat Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election thanks to widespread fraud and irregularities.

There is no evidence of voter fraud and Trump cannot be reinstated as president, but that hasn't stopped the pillow magnate from repeatedly claiming that it is only a matter of time before Biden is removed.

Bellow is Lindell's latest prediction.