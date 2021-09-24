Britney Spears Recommends Sleeping On The Floor

Britney Spears is advocating sleeping on the floor as she continues to make headlines for her return to Instagram. The 39-year-old pop princess made major headlines earlier this month for shock-deleting her feed after her engagement to Sam Asghari, but she's back - seemingly, with sleep talk.

On Tuesday, the "Toxic" singer shared an enviable Paris apartment photo of bedding on a wooden floor - the bedroom notably missing a bed seemed to be the impetus for Spears recommending her fans try sleeping on the floor.