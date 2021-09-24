Trending Stories
Britney Spears Recommends Sleeping On The Floor

Britney Spears smiling
Shutterstock
Celebrities
Rebecca Cukier

Britney Spears is advocating sleeping on the floor as she continues to make headlines for her return to Instagram. The 39-year-old pop princess made major headlines earlier this month for shock-deleting her feed after her engagement to Sam Asghari, but she's back - seemingly, with sleep talk.

On Tuesday, the "Toxic" singer shared an enviable Paris apartment photo of bedding on a wooden floor - the bedroom notably missing a bed seemed to be the impetus for Spears recommending her fans try sleeping on the floor.

'I Suggest You Try It'

Britney Spears in catsuit
BritneySpears/Instagram

Scroll for the photo. Spears, known for chopping up her backyard snaps and dancing videos with whimsical posts, had gone for just this. The Grammy winner's photo came as a stylish and Instagrammable room, one boasting French windows and Renaissance paint crestings, plus a stunning view of Parisian balconies in the sun.

Inside the room, chic parquet floors and a few planters framed a messy white duvet and pillows set, with the pillows resting against the open French windows as light streamed in.

See The Snap Below!

Taking to her caption, Spears wrote: "If you've never slept on the floor I suggest you try it!!! It's surprisingly satisfying!!!!!"

The #FreeBritney movement forming many of Spears' 34.1 million followers are, unsurprisingly, back to finding every way they can to pick the star's posts apart. While Britney is eyeing up freedom as dad Jamie Spears files to end her 13 years of conservatorship, her followers are still hell-bent on proving she doesn't control her social media. See the replies after the photo.

Fans Picking Her Apart

Britney Spears in blouse and outdoors
BritneySpears/Instagram

Topping replies is a user writing: "That pic don't look real." Also gaining likes was a fan asking: "Where are you? We hope you are safe." "Give Britney her account back," a third said.

Britney has been confirming she is both safe and happy. Her return to Instagram this week came via engagement getaway photos, this as she eyes up walking down the aisle with personal trainer beau Asghari, 27.

"Some shots from my weekend getaway to celebrate my engagement with my ... holy sh-t ... FIANCÉ ... I still can’t believe it !!!!" she wrote.

#Engaged

Spears added: "I couldn’t stay away from the gram too long so I’m back already 💍😂🤷🏼‍♀️🤣 !!!! Psss I took these in Palm Springs with clip in extensions 💁🏼‍♀️😉🌹!!!!!"

Britney and Sam jointly announced their engagement via photos and videos, both featuring the four-carat Cartier ring Asghari had inscribed with "lioness" - his nickname for her. The two met in 2016 on the set of Britney's "Slumber Party" music video. The marriage will be Britney's third after her failed ones to Jason Alexander and Kevin Federline.

