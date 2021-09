Kylie Jenner is "ready for fall" while flaunting her stunning and rapidly-growing baby bump. The 24-year-old makeup mogul, today confirming a launch date for new Kylie Baby brand, has been showing off her pregnancy progress as she expects her second child, with new Instagram photos showing a crop top look and some bare skin.

Posting for her 269 million followers today, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star stunned in an oversized and deconstructed fall look, but eyes were on that bump.