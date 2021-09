With the premiere of The Connors Season 4 set to air on Wednesday night, many fans of the series, as well as its mother show, Roseanne, have found themselves wondering what actress Roseanne Barr has been up to in the years since she was famously canceled for sharing racist tweets aimed at Valerie Jarrett.

Although Barr hasn't been seen on ABC for several years, she has remained vocal on her social media pages and has frequently shared updates on her weight loss.