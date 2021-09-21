'The Connors' Season 4 Premieres With Live Episode And Wedding To Follow

The cast of The Connors will be treating viewers to a live premiere episode on Wednesday night.

Ahead of the highly anticipated wedding of Dan and Louise, who are played by John Goodman and Katey Sagal, who was added to the show for season three, the actors will be performing in front of a live audience for both their east coast viewers and their west coast viewers.

According to The Wrap, the Season 4 premiere will not only feature a live audience, but also a live conversation with their viewers.

