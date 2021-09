Months after Showtime's Shameless came to an end after 11 seasons (and a 12th mini season deemed as the Hall of Shame), fans around the globe are hoping for a future reunion between Cameron Monaghan and his cast mates, including William H. Macy, Emmy Rossum, and Justin Chatwin. But unfortunately, Monaghan is not on board with the idea of a reboot.

During an interview with Hollywood Life earlier this month, Monaghan weighed in on the possibility of the series returning for a spinoff, of sorts.