Did Buster Murdaugh Kill Stephen Smith To Cover Up Their Relationship?

On July 8, 2015, 19-year-old Stephen Smith's body was found with a fatal head wound on a road in Hampton County, South Carolina.

The investigators concluded that Smith was walking home after running out of gas, and was then struck in the head by a vehicle.

Stephen's mother Sandy Smith has always maintained that her son -- who was openly gay -- did not die after a hit-and-run, but that he was murdered over his sexual orientation.

New reports suggest that a member of the Murdaugh family, Buster Murdaugh, may have been involved in Smith's death.